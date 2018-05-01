Government To Bring Law On DNA Profiling Of Unidentified Bodies The Centre said that a bill on the issue was scrutinised by a Group of Ministers and was now lying with the Legislative Department.

Share EMAIL PRINT The government said a bill on it could probably be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will bring a law to address the issue of DNA profiling of unidentified bodies as well as of kin of missing persons once the latter are traced.



The Centre said that a bill on the issue was scrutinised by a Group of Ministers and was now lying with the Legislative Department and could probably be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament.



Taking note of the government's submission, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud disposed off a 2012 petition filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.



The NGO's counsel Ashok Dhamija said that about 40,000 unidentified bodies are found every year across the country and their DNA profiling could help trace their kin.



Similarly, in the case of trafficked children, DNA profiling of their parents or relatives can help establish their identities once they are traced and rescued.



The Centre had, on January 12, told the top court that the bill was being looked into by the Cabinet.



The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will bring a law to address the issue of DNA profiling of unidentified bodies as well as of kin of missing persons once the latter are traced.The Centre said that a bill on the issue was scrutinised by a Group of Ministers and was now lying with the Legislative Department and could probably be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament.Taking note of the government's submission, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud disposed off a 2012 petition filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.The NGO's counsel Ashok Dhamija said that about 40,000 unidentified bodies are found every year across the country and their DNA profiling could help trace their kin. Similarly, in the case of trafficked children, DNA profiling of their parents or relatives can help establish their identities once they are traced and rescued.The Centre had, on January 12, told the top court that the bill was being looked into by the Cabinet. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter