Government Scraps Its Decision, Says No Orange Coloured Passports

The government has scrapped its decision to come out with an orange colour passport for those who have not passed their Class 10 examination. This will also mean that the passports would continue to have the last page and could continue to be used as a valid proof of address.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said it had been decided to continue with the current practice of printing the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with orange colour jacket to ECR (Emigration Clearance Required) passport holders.
ECR or "Emigration Check Required" category is for applicants who haven't finished school and are travelling abroad for work to a group of 18 countries, most of them in Gulf. They have to get an 'Emigration clearance' certificate from the office of Protector of Emigrants before leaving India.
The new orange passports were supposed to protect vulnerable labourers from exploitation abroad, but critics including Congress president Rahul Gandhi had argued that the orange and blue colour coding could lead to discrimination against poor and illiterate workers.
"Treating India's migrant workers like second class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP's discriminatory mindset," Mr Gandhi had said.
