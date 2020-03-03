'Discussion On Delhi After Holi': Opposition Fumes Over Speaker's Remarks

The Speaker's decision to push the discussion after Holi, enraged the members, who threw leaflets and paper balls at the chair. Others rushed to the well of the house to protest.

After yesterday's ruckus in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla held the all-party meet today, where, he said, two issues were discussed.

The Speaker said no member from the opposition or treasury benches will cross to the other side during proceedings and in case of violation, will be suspended for the remaining part of the session.

The Speaker also asked the members not to bring placards to the House.

The members, he said, had decided that however serious an issue may be, it will be taken up after the Question Hour.

After attending the all-party meeting, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "Parliament had discussed Gujarat 2002 riots & a Parliamentary Delegation was sent following riots The govt is now opposing a discussion in Lok Sabha about #DelhiCarnage arguing that it'll disrupt peace".

"Let the debate happen in compliance with rules & procedure... parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking at all," Mr Owaisi wrote in another post.

The violence in Delhi caused ripples in parliament yesterday as members of the government and the opposition engaged in scuffles, demanded resignation of the Prime Minister and the home minister and caused a series of adjournments.

The Congress, Trinamool and AAP members staged separate dharnas near the Gandhi statue in parliament, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi violence.