"Government Of Words, Not Action": BRS Leader K Kavitha Targets Revanth Reddy

BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister KCR, strongly criticized the Congress in Telangana for running a "government of mere words, not action", and claimed that the people of the state are rapidly losing faith in its leadership.

In the last 15 months, said the BRS leader, the Congress government has not even initiated a single new irrigation project.

Spotlighting the plight of farmers, she claimed the state is witnessing unprecedented administrative failure and negligence.

She pointed out that despite the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and two state ministers in Khammam, no review was conducted on the massive crop losses caused by recent hailstorms.

"Across Telangana, paddy fields were flooded, mango blossoms were lost, and yet, there has been no serious response or assessment from the government," she said in Khammam.

The leader also claimed that Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a foreign tour in Japan, hasn't even spoken to revenue officials about the rain and the resulting damage.

She demanded that every acre of damaged farmland be compensated with Rs 20,000, calling it a bare minimum step towards supporting struggling farmers, claiming that the state government has failed to deliver on its flagship promises.

"More than half of the intended beneficiaries have not received the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance. The government is lying about having completed the farm loan waivers as 60% of eligible farmers are still waiting," she claimed.

She also mentioned that the promised funds for farm laborers under the Aathmiya Bharosa scheme haven't been disbursed.

Pointing to the alleged factionalism in the party, K Kavitha said that ministers are too busy engaging in power struggles instead of focusing on public welfare.

K Kavitha also took strong exception to the Chief Minister's alleged silence on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"While the Congress party at the national level called for widespread protests, Revanth Reddy maintained complete silence and offered no reaction whatsoever," said Ms Kavitha, adding this exposes "the Chief Minister's double standards and lack of commitment to his party's leadership".

Calling for mass public participation in the upcoming BRS Rajatotsavam Sabha, K Kavitha said it is time to show the Congress that people demand governance that delivers, not just empty slogans.