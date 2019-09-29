Government May Ask For Rs 30,000 Crore Interim Dividend From RBI: Report

Last year the RBI paid the government an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore.

The government may request an interim dividend of around Rs 30,000 crore from the Reserve bank of India (RBI) in order to meet its fiscal deficit target, Mint newspaper reported on Sunday citing news agency Press Trust of India.

The government is likely to seek the dividend payment towards the end of the April-March financial year to meet the government's fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), government sources told PTI.

The government could request an interim dividend of Rs 30,000 crore from the RBI during the current fiscal year, one source said, adding that a final assessment would be made in early January.

The Finance Ministry and the RBI were not immediately available for comment.

As the manager of government finances, the central bank pays the government a dividend each year to help the government meet its financial targets.

Last year the RBI paid the government an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore.

Expectations of the government missing its fiscal deficit target have risen following a number of measures taken to lift growth from six-year lows of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Analysts also say the government could resort to stake sales in state-run companies to bridge its revenue deficit and avoid a fiscal slippage.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.