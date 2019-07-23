Government Likely To Extend Parliament Session By 10 Days: Report

Union government is considering to extend ongoing Parliament session by 10 days

The Union government is considering to extend the ongoing Parliament session by 10 days, sources said on Tuesday.

Several lawmakers of the ruling dispensation were unofficially conveyed of such a possibility at the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

Asked about the likelihood of the session's extension, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting, "There is a possibility of this. You will be officially conveyed when a decision is taken."

If the session is extended by 10 sittings, then it will be extended by two weeks.

The issue of water conservation figured prominently in the meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat giving a detailed presentation on the matter.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke on the matter.

