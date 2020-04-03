Government Launches Mobile App To Help People Track Spread Of Coronavirus

The Government on Thursday launched a mobile app developed in public-private partnership as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
"The app, called ''AarogyaSetu'' will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection," an official release said.
It said that the app will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.
"Once installed in a smartphone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters," the release said.
It said that the app will help the government take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of COVID-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required.
"The app's design ensures privacy. The personal data collected by the app is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology and stays secure on the phone till it is needed for facilitating medical intervention," the release said.
It said the app is available in 11 languages and has highly scalable architecture.
"This app is a unique example of the nation's young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery," the release said.
