Government Launches Mobile App To Help People Track Spread Of Coronavirus

It said the app is available in 11 languages and has highly scalable architecture.

The Government on Thursday launched a mobile app developed in public-private partnership as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The app, called ''AarogyaSetu'' will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection," an official release said.

It said that the app will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

"Once installed in a smartphone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters," the release said.

It said that the app will help the government take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of COVID-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required.

"The app's design ensures privacy. The personal data collected by the app is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology and stays secure on the phone till it is needed for facilitating medical intervention," the release said.

It said the app is available in 11 languages and has highly scalable architecture.

"This app is a unique example of the nation's young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery," the release said.

World 9,81,493 Cases 7,26,622 Active 2,04,626 Recovered 50,245 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 180 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 9,81,493 and 50,245 have died; 7,26,622 are active cases and 2,04,626 have recovered as on April 2, 2020 at 11:56 pm.

India 2,069 235 Cases 1,860 211 Active 156 12 Recovered 53 12 Deaths In India, there are 2,069 confirmed cases including 53 deaths. The number of active cases is 1,860 and 156 have recovered as on April 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 174 Pune 49 Sangli 24 Thane 20 Nagpur 18 Ahmednagar 8 Mumbai Sub Urban 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldana 4 Satara 3 Kolhapur 2 Palghar 2 Raigad 2 Sindhudurg 1 Blanks 1 Ratnagiri 1 Nashik 1 Jalagaon 1 Gondia 1 Aurangabad 1 Details Awaited* 13 335 33 306 34 42 3 13 4 Kerala District Cases Kasargod 115 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 23 Thiruvanthpuram 13 Mallapuram 11 Thrissur 11 Pathanamthitta 10 Kozhikode 9 Kottayam 6 Palakkad 6 Idukki 4 Wayanad 3 Kollam 3 Alappuzha 2 265 24 242 22 25 2 2 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 37 Coimbatoor 29 Tiruneveli 29 Erode 26 Theni 20 Namakkal 18 Dindugal 17 Madurai 15 Tirupattur 7 Salem 6 Kanyakumari 5 Sivagangai 5 Thoothukudi 3 Kanchipurum 3 Villupuram 3 Karur 2 Thiruvannamalai 2 Thiruvarur 2 Vellore 1 Thanjavur 1 Trichirapalli 1 Tirupur 1 Virudhunagar 1 234 229 6 1 Delhi District Cases South Delhi 63 South East 16 Central 12 West Delhi 12 South West 10 East Delhi 9 North Delhi 9 Shahdara 8 North East 6 North West 5 New Delhi 2 Details Awaited* 67 219 67 215 67 8 2 4 2 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gb Nagar 45 Meerut 19 Agra 12 Lucknow 9 Ghaziabad 8 Bareilly 6 Bulandshahar 3 Varanasi 2 Philibhit 2 Bagpat 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur 1 Lakhimpur 1 Shamli 1 Basti 1 Moradabad 1 113 10 101 10 14 2 Karnataka District Cases Bbmp 30 Bengaluru Urban 21 Mysore 18 Dakshin Kannada 9 Uttar Kannada 8 Chikkaballapura 7 Kalaburgi 4 Bellary 3 Udupi 3 Davangere 3 Bengaluru Rural 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumkuru 1 110 9 104 8 9 1 3 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 32 Bhilwara 26 Evacuees From Iran 18 Jhunjhunu 8 Jodhpur 8 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Pratapgarh 2 Foreign Nationals 2 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Sikar 1 Churu 1 108 15 105 15 3 0 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 44 Karimnagar 13 Madchal 11 Ranga Reddy 11 Bhadradri 4 Mahboobnagar 3 Kamareddy 3 Nizamabad 2 Gadwal 2 Warangal (u) 1 Details Awaited* 13 107 11 109 11 1 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 4 Bhopal 3 Shivpuri 2 Gwalior 1 Neemuch 1 Details Awaited* 68 99 33 105 36 0 6 3 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 33 Gandhinagar 10 Rajkot 10 Surat 9 Vadodara 9 Bhavnagar 6 Girsomnath 2 Kutch 1 Mehsana 1 Porbandar 1 Details Awaited* 5 87 5 86 3 8 3 7 1 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Prakasam 15 Kadappa 15 West Godavari 12 Vizag 11 Guntur 9 Chitoor 6 East Godavari 6 Krishna 6 Nellore 3 Ananthapur 2 Kurnool 1 86 3 86 3 1 1 1 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 11 Budgam 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajouri 3 Pulwama 3 Baramulla 2 Shopian 2 62 62 2 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 17 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 East Medinipur 3 North 24 Parganas 3 Howrah 2 West Medinipur 1 Kalimpong 1 South 24 Parganas 1 Details Awaited* 16 53 16 50 16 6 3 Punjab District Cases Sbs Nagar 19 Sas Nagar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 5 Ludhiana 3 Amritsar 2 Patiala 1 46 4 49 5 1 4 1 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 24 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Palwal 1 Ambala 1 Sonipat 1 Hissar 1 43 22 21 0 Bihar District Cases Munger 8 Patna 5 Siwan 5 Gaya 1 Begusarai 1 Gopalganj 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Details Awaited* 1 24 1 25 1 0 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 16 16 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh 11 Kargil 2 13 10 3 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 10 10 10 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Rajnandgaon 1 Durg 1 Bilaspur 1 Korba 1 9 7 2 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 4 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 5 2 0 Goa District Cases Details Awaited* 5 5 5 0 0 Assam District Cases Details Awaited* 5 5 4 5 4 0 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Bhadrak 1 4 4 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 2 Mahe 1 3 2 1 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 3 3 1 1 1 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal (w) 1 1 1 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 1 1 0 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)