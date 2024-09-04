Government Job For Family Of Bengal Man Killed Over Beef Suspicion In Haryana: Mamata Banerjee

Five men have been arrested in the case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the wife and child of a labourer from the state who was killed in Haryana over suspicion of consuming beef.

The family has been given a state government job on humanitarian grounds in the Bengal government's Land and Land Reforms Department.

The labourer, Sabir Malik, was beaten to death by a group of cow vigilantes in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on August 27.

Five cow vigilantes have been arrested and two minors have been detained in the case.

The suspects called Malik and another labourer to a shop under the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles for scrap on August 27. There, the seven accused thrashed the two labourers.

A video of the beatings had gone viral on social media. While Malik died of injuries, the other worker is being treated in a hospital, the police said.

Days before the murder of the migrant labourer, a Class 12 student in Haryana's Faridabad was allegedly chased in a car and killed by cow vigilantes who mistook him for a cattle smuggler.

Five members of a cow vigilante group have been arrested for the August 23 attack, police said on Monday.

The arrested men, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh, allegedly chased Aryan Mishra and his friends, Shanky, Harshit, and two girls, for about 30 kilometers on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.