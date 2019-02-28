Government Imposes Ban On Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu And Kashmir

A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Representational)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification banning Jammu and Kashmir based Jamaat-e-Islami as an "unlawful association" under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Several leaders of this controversial socio-religious organisation were raided by the central investigation agencies last week leading to the arrest of around 30 leaders.

Some of the key leaders who were arrested are its Chief Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali (spokesperson), Ghulam Qadir Lone (former secretary general), Abdur Rouf (Head, Anantnag unit) and Mudasir Ahmad (Head Tehsil Pahalgam).

Several cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami were also picked up from various places in the Kashmir Valley, including Anantnag, Pahalgham, Dialgam, and Tral.

Though the security agencies have said that "Jammat is the reason behind pro-Pakistani and anti-national activities in the valley", the controversial organisation had rejected these claims and had said "these arrests are a well-designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region."

Right after the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, there were reports floating that the government would act tough and likely ban this organisation.

Today, the Home Ministry has issued a notification banning this controversial organisation saying "JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere".

The notification also said "JeI is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India".

The centre in its notification has concluded that if the unlawful activities of Jamaat-e-Islami are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to:

1. Escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law.

2. Continue advocating the secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union.

3. Propagate anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

4. Escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country.

With the banning of Jammat-e-Islami, the number of organisations banned under UAPA now stands at 42.