Government Hospitals In Maharashtra To Provide Free Services From Today

Free treatment will be available at government hospitals in Maharashtra.(Representational)

Free treatment and screening or testing facilities became available at government hospitals in Maharashtra from August 15, officials said.

An order to this effect had been issued on Saturday.

All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, it said.

But the order is not applicable to hospitals under the control of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Department.

A complaint can be lodged on toll-free number 104 if a government hospital covered under the order charges a fee.

Among other things, common tests and screenings such as X-ray, ECG, blood tests and CT scans will be free. If medicines are not available at the OPD, they shall be purchased locally (by the hospital) and given to patients, the order said.

