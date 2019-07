Government Empowering Minorities Without Appeasement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says all districts have welfare programmes for minorities

"Empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity" is the new mantra of the Narendra Modi government to carry out welfare programmes for the minorities, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Lok Sabha this morning.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the minorities meant six centrally notified minority communities-- Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Muslim and Christian and not Muslims alone.

The minister said there is not a single district in the country where minorities were not benefited from the welfare programmes initiated by the Modi government since 2014.

"We believe in empowerment without appeasement and development with dignity. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Mr Naqvi said the annual allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the last three years were Rs 3827.26 crore (2016-17), Rs 4195.48 crore (2017-18) and Rs 4700.00 crore (2018-19).

He said Rs 1071.10 crore has been allocated for the ''Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram'' under which 40 hostels, 1,628 smart classes, 59 sadbhav mandaps, 350 market sheds, 21 residential schools, 37 schools buildings, 4,083 additional classrooms, 88 health projects and 1,096 anganwadi centres were constructed in minority dominated areas.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.