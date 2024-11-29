"Concerns Over Extremist Rhetoric": India On Bangladesh Violence

India has conveyed its "serious concern" to Bangladesh over the "increasing incidents of violence" against the minority Hindu community in the neighbouring country. New Delhi has also shared its worry with Dhaka over the "surge in extremist rhetoric".

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its weekly press briefing, told reporters that India has been in touch with the interim government in Bangladesh on a routine and consistent basis regarding the rising cases of communal incidents targeting the Hindu minority.

"India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear - the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," the foreign ministry said.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," it added.

On the Bangladesh government calling renowned international religious group ISKCON a "fundamental organisation", the Ministry of External Affairs responded by saying, "ISKCON is a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities."

