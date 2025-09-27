Google Turns 27: This Is How Its Bengaluru Office Celebrated The Day

Google marked its 27th birthday on September 27, with a special Doodle on its homepage, taking a nostalgic look back at the company's first logo. The celebratory spirit was also evident at the tech giant's Bengaluru office, where employees joined in for a day filled with food, fun and reflections on the company's journey.

Keerthana M, a program manager at Google Cloud Bengaluru, shared insights and photos from the celebrations on LinkedIn, capturing the atmosphere and her thoughts about the milestone.

"We celebrated another year of Google's journey, officially marked on September 27th each year. This year, Google turned 27 years old - that's over 236,000 hours (and counting!) of shaping the way the world searches, connects, and innovates," she wrote.

According to Keerthana, the Bengaluru office was buzzing with energy as staff commemorated the occasion.

"At our Bengaluru office, the birthday vibes were unmatched - the cafe was lit up with incredible food, TGIT energy flowing all around, and of course, the cake (because what's a birthday without cake?). It truly felt like being part of something much larger than yourself," she added. Her words convey the sense of community and shared pride among employees, emphasising the unique workplace culture at Google.

Beyond the festivities, Keerthana reflected on the impact Google has had on everyday life. She posed a thought-provoking question: "What would the world look like without Google? No instant answers, no YouTube tutorials, no Maps guiding us, no Gmail threads holding our work together, no Docs where collaboration thrives. Hard to even imagine, right?"

The reflections highlight the universality of Google's services and the role they play in shaping how billions of people search, connect and collaborate daily.

Concluding her post, Keerthana celebrated Google's contributions and community, writing, "Here's to Google - for being the search engine, the workplace, and the community that continues to inspire billions of people every single day. Now I'm curious - what's the one Google product you can't imagine your life without?"

Why Google Celebrates Its Birthday On September 27

Though Google was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company chose September 27 as its official birthday. This date traces back to one of its earliest Doodles, an "out of office" design created when founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin went on a trip.

At the time, the two Stanford PhD students were running their fledgling search engine from a garage in Menlo Park. Their mission to "organise the world's information and make it universally accessible" has since transformed how billions of people use the internet.

The Bengaluru office celebrations, alongside the homepage Doodle, highlighted Google's 27-year journey from humble beginnings to becoming a part of everyday digital life.