Google Issues Privacy Warning For All Android, iPhone Users. Here's Why

Moreover, Gemini can be activated with voice activation, even when you don't intend to.

Google has issued a warning for all Android and iPhone users, regarding the potential security and privacy risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in smartphone apps. Through Google's Gemini App Privacy Hub blog, the tech giant urged customers to refrain from entering their confidential information during any conversation on Gemini apps.

Gemini apps are similar to a supercharged Google Assistant. The blog stated, “Please don't enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn't want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies.”

Explaining why one must avoid giving personal information, Google stated that once any conversation has been reviewed, they aren't removed for a certain period even after you have deleted the Gemini Apps activity.

This is because the conversations are kept separate and aren't connected to any user's Google Account. In addition, the tech giant informed that the conversations, which may include your confidential information, are retained for up to three years.

It stated, “Conversations that have been reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and related data like your language, device type, location info, or feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account. Instead, they are retained for up to three years.”

Continuing further, it revealed that even after the Gemini Apps Activity is off, the user's conversation will be saved in their account for up to 72 hours.

The blog added, “Even when Gemini Apps Activity is off, your conversations will be saved with your account for up to 72 hours. This lets Google provide the service and process any feedback. This activity won't appear in your Gemini Apps Activity.”

Moreover, Gemini can be activated with voice activation, even when you don't intend to. The blog clarified, “Gemini may activate when you didn't intend it to, for example, if there's a noise that sounds like “Hey Google.” If this happens and Gemini responds, it will be treated the same as an intended activation and according to your settings.”