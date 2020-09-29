Google Pays Tribute To Actress Zohra Sehgal With Special Doodle

Google has paid tributes to iconic Indian actress and stage artist Zohra Sehgal.

Google on Tuesday paid tributes to iconic Indian actress and stage artist Zohra Sehgal. The special Doodle, that showed the legendary actress as dancing, was made by Google guest artist Parvati Pillai.

In a note written on its website, Google described Ms Sehgal as "one of the country's first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage."

Ms Sehgal, born on April 27, 1912, had died at the age of 102 in New Delhi.

Her illustrated career had started as a dancer in choreographer Uday Shankar's troupe. From 1935 to 1943, she was a leading dancer with the troupe and performed across the world including in USA and Japan.

As an actress, Ms Sehgal appeared in movies as varied as Bhaji On The Beach and Him Dil De Chuke Sanam. She last appeared in Saawariya, a 2007 release.

Among Segal's notable early work was a role in the film "Neecha Nagar" ("Lowly City"), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered Indian cinema's first international critical success, "Neecha Nagar" won the festival's highest honor: the Palme d'Or prize.

Zohra Sehgal received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, among other awards.