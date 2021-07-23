Google Celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 With Doodle Champion Island Games

The Doodle Champion Island Games has been created by a Tokyo-based animation studio

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 today, Google has launched an innovative and animated Doodle Champion Island Games - a world filled with seven mini-games, legendary opponents, and dozens of daring side quests.

The interactive doodle lets users play the games as Lucky, the Ninja Cat on behalf of four teams - Blue, Red, Yellow, Green - with a real-time global leaderboard.

The seven games include table tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, swimming, climbing and marathon.

The cutscene animations and characters for the Doodle Champion Island Games have been created by a Tokyo-based animation studio.

Speaking about the creative process, the creators said, "First, we identified stories and folktales from all over the country with characters that are highly recognised. Next, we connected those folktales and characters with each of the sport events included in the game."

"We hope people enjoy the game and make it to the end! But also convey that by completing the mini-games, Lucky brings happiness in the form of flowers and dangos (three colour dumplings)... which will be a treat to everyone in the world!" they added.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin today after being deferred for a year over the coronavirus pandemic. There's not much cheer around the games in Japan as the country has banned spectators from the venue due to the pandemic.

India is being represented by over 120 athletes in the Games - held every four years - with an overall contingent size of 228, including officials, coaches, support staff and alternate athletes