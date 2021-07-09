Goods Train Falls Off Bridge In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Ops On

The goods train, carrying coal, was on its way to Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

Sixteen coaches of a goods train fell from a bridge after it derailed near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh. The train, carrying coal, was coming from Korba in Chhattisgarh.

According to preliminary reports, the railway track situated on the bridge over the Alan River had developed cracks due to which several coaches of the train fell in the shallow river below, officials said.

No casualties have been reported till now and rescue operations are on, officials added.

A video from the incident showed several of the damaged coaches lying below while some, still attached, were seen hanging from the bridge. Tons of coal could also be seen spilled on the bridge and in the water below.

16 coaches of goods train coming from Chhattisgarh's Korba derailed near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the railway track situated on the bridge had cracks due to which the coaches fell in the river. pic.twitter.com/cJMSHrP9RT — NDTV (@ndtv) July 9, 2021

The train was on its way to Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

Rail traffic movement remains unaffected. Further details are awaited.