Goods Train Derails In Chhattisgarh After Maoists Remove Railway Tracks The derailment late on Saturday in Chhattisgarh has disrupted railway traffic on the route.

Share EMAIL PRINT The goods train that got derailed on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli Jagdalpur: The engines and 24 wagons of a goods train derailed as suspected Maoists uprooted the tracks in the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section, officials said today.



The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route.



According to the railway officials, the iron ore-carrying goods train on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli got derailed between Bhansi and Kamalur stations in Chhattisgarh as the tracks had been removed.



Rescue teams were working on a war-footing to restore traffic on the route when reports last came in.



Maoists have announced an anti-repression week from June 26 to July 4. This is the first Maoist incident since they made the announcement.



The engines and 24 wagons of a goods train derailed as suspected Maoists uprooted the tracks in the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section, officials said today.The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route.According to the railway officials, the iron ore-carrying goods train on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli got derailed between Bhansi and Kamalur stations in Chhattisgarh as the tracks had been removed. Rescue teams were working on a war-footing to restore traffic on the route when reports last came in.Maoists have announced an anti-repression week from June 26 to July 4. This is the first Maoist incident since they made the announcement. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter