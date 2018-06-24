Goods Train Derails In Chhattisgarh After Maoists Remove Railway Tracks

The derailment late on Saturday has disrupted railway traffic on the route.
According to the railway officials, the iron ore-carrying goods train on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli got derailed between Bhansi and Kamalur stations in Chhattisgarh as the tracks had been removed.
Rescue teams were working on a war-footing to restore traffic on the route when reports last came in.
Maoists have announced an anti-repression week from June 26 to July 4. This is the first Maoist incident since they made the announcement.