'Good Touch, Bad Touch' Exposes Sex Assault In UP School, Teacher Arrested

Villagers gather in front of the school to protest

A school teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual assault after another teacher found out that he had been touching girl students of Classes 1 to 3 inappropriately - without the children knowing what he was up to. The incident happened at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

A large number of parents led by their village head surrounded a police station, seeking action against the teacher.

The village head, Roop Singh, told reporters that another teacher had met the students to talk about 'good touch, bad touch'. During the interaction, the children referring to what defined a 'bad touch' pointed out that their other teacher did exactly that with them frequently, the village head said.

The shocked teacher realised what had been going on. The accused teacher had been subjecting the girls to sexual assault for a long time. 'Good touch, bad touch' is taught in many schools at an early age because children may not immediately recognise what is sex assault.

A huge crowd including the students gathered in front of the police station in Lalitpur's Talbehat and demanded swift action. The villagers alleged the school and education authorities tried to bury the matter.

Following the protest, the police have filed a case against the teacher and arrested him.

The protesters alleged the education officials should have taken action against the accused, instead of showing leniency.

The police said they are questioning the teacher.