"Good Reason To Postpone Talks, PM Modi Knows Why": Nikki Haley To NDTV

A day after the US put off crucial dialogue with India scheduled in Washington next week citing "unavoidable reasons", Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knows exactly why" and the reason had nothing to do with India.

"There is a very good reason. PM Modi knows exactly what. The rest of the world will know soon. It has nothing to do with India at all," Nikki Haley told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Things happen. It will come to light why this has been rescheduled. But the relationship between India and US has never been stronger in our eyes and I hope in the eyes of India it is the same way," she said.

Last night, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to convey his regret for having to postpone the "2+2 dialogue", which had been scheduled for July 6.

"This scheduling change was prompted by reasons entirely unrelated to the bilateral relationship," the US embassy said.

Nikki Haley also spoke about US' pressure on India to cut oil imports from Iran.

A Reuters report said the oil ministry had asked refiners to prepare for a 'drastic reduction or zero' imports of Iranian oil from November, the first sign that New Delhi is responding to the US push.

Nikki Haley said: "All of us have to rethink who we choose to do business with. I think as a friend India should also decide is this a country they want to continue doing business with. So yes I had that conversation with PM Modi. It was a constructive conversation."

She added that the "US sees Iran for the threat that it is. The rest of the world joined in agreement."