'Don't Want Trade War With India': Nikki Haley To NDTV. Highlights Here

Speaking to NDTV, Nikki Haley said it was a "personal goal" to strengthen bilateral ties.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is in India for a two-day visit focusing on "advancing the US-India ties". Ms Haley, the first American of Indian descent to hold a cabinet-level position in the US, began her two-day visit on Tuesday. She has emerged as a high-profile official of US President Donald Trump's administration laying down his hardline policy at the UN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ms Haley on Wednesday. She told PM Modi "it was important for India to cut Iranian oil use". "There's a will, a political will, from both sides to figure out how to make this work," Ms Haley said after the visit. "Prime Minister Modi very much understands where we are with Iran, he didn't question it, he didn't criticise it, he understood it and he also understands that (India's) relationship with the US is strong and important and needs to stay that way." India is one of the biggest importers of oil from Iran.

She spoke to NDTV's Nidhi Razdan today on several key issues including Pakistan.

Here are the highlights of her interview with NDTV.