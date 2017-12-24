Good Governance Day 2017: Date, History, Objectives Good Governance Day has been declared a working day for government officials.

Objectives of Good Governance Day To make people aware about the government commitment for providing a transparent and accountable administration in the country.

Good Governance Day is celebrated to enhance the welfare and betterment of the people.

It is celebrated to standardise the government functioning and to make it a highly effective and accountable governance for the citizens of the country.

To implement the good and effective policies to complete a mission of good governance in India.

To enhance the growth and development in the country through good governance.

To bring citizens closer to the government to make them active participants in the good governance process.



Good Governance Day is observed annually on December 25th, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee . Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to honor Mr Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the people of accountability in government.In keeping with this principle, the Good Governance Day has been declared to be a working day for the government.On December 23, 2014, Mr Vajpayee, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.Following the announcement, the Modi government announced that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day.The decision was however criticised by main opposition party, Indian National Congress, for setting Good Governance Day on the same date as Christmas as well as for declaring this date as a government working day.