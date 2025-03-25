Goli Soda Rebranded, Bubbling To Success In US, UK Gulf Countries: Centre

India's traditional beverage Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda, is registering strong consumer response in the global market, including the US, UK, Europe and the Gulf, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

In a statement, the ministry said the demand is driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention.

"Bharat's very own GOLI POP SODA returns to wow tastebuds worldwide! Kudos to @APEDADOC for promoting the revival of the traditional Indian Goli Soda," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on X.

Bharat's very own GOLI POP SODA returns to wow tastebuds worldwide! 🇮🇳



Kudos to @APEDADOC for promoting the revival of the traditional Indian Goli Soda.



📖 https://t.co/Ask6n6YCCl pic.twitter.com/T7XZmc1xmc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 25, 2025

Once a household staple, the iconic beverage is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, "driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion", the ministry said. It added that the product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the US, UK, Europe and Gulf countries.

India has partnered with Fair Exports to ensure steady deliveries of Goli Soda to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region, the commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said.

"What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product," it said.

It added that the demand for the product in the global market proves that homegrown Indian flavours can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for domestic exports.