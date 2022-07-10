Goldie Brar, Killer Of Sidhu Moose Wala, Sought By Rival Gangs: Sources

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldie Brar -- who orchestrated the murder of Punjabi artiste Sidhu Moose Wala -- has gone underground as several rival gangs are after him. Recently, two people who looked like Goldie Brar were attacked by a rival gang in Canada, sources said. They were beaten severely and their lives were spared after the matter of mistaken identity was understood.

Security agencies say they have obtained a video of the attack. NDTV, which has access to the video, cannot independently verify the location where it was shot. The video which shows some people beating up a man, insisting that he is Goldie Brar.

According to the information from security agencies, Goldie Brar had been on the run since the Moose Wala murder, which took place in May. Many of his cellphone numbers are switched off and all contact with his gang has completely stopped.

But to ensure that rival gangs do not take over, two Goldie Brar lookalikes have been put in place to run gang operations.

Security agencies claim that they are on the trail of Goldie Brar.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a 28-year-old singer-politician, was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 -- a day after his security cover was cut down by the Punjab government.

Goldie Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder through Facebook posts. In a post, he claimed that it was in retaliation to the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, which took place last year.

The Punjab police have said Goldie Brar had guided the killers every step of the way.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him in connection to two other cases.

So far, 10 people, including the main conspirator, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have been arrested in the case. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime. Two of them have been arrested and two are on the run.