Golden Spire To Adorn Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

The construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is gaining momentum, with significant updates marking the journey toward its completion. The 161-foot pinnacle of the temple, a key architectural highlight, will be partially adorned with gold.

The gold embellishment will extend approximately ten feet from the highest point of the shikhara (spire), creating a striking visual feature.

Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, shared insights on the progress, stating, "The work is advancing as planned, though we aim to further accelerate the pace. The number of workers has increased but still falls slightly short of expectations. Completing the temple by mid-March remains our top priority."

In addition to the temple, seven smaller temples, collectively known as the Sapt Mandap, are also on track for completion within the same timeframe. Misra highlighted that about 75 per cent of the stone carving work and finishing should be completed by this phase. One of the most intricate elements, the 500-foot-long carving depicting Ram Katha, has already been finished and preparations are underway for its placement.

Efforts to enhance facilities for visitors are also progressing. The Yatri Suvidha Kendra (tourist facilitation centre), power distribution sub-stations, and a sewage treatment plant are expected to be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by January 2025.

"Our goal is to ensure these auxiliary structures are fully operational and ready to support the influx of devotees," Misra stated.

Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple which is currently in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The sanctum sanctorum and first floor were completed in January 2024, and the idol of Ramlalla, Lord Ram as a child form was consecrated on January 22, 2024.

