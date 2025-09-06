Video: Golden 'Kalash' Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen During Jain Event At Red Fort

In a major security breach, two golden 'kalash' (urns) and other valuables worth about Rs 1.5 crore were stolen from a Jain religious event within the Red Fort premises in Delhi. The thief came disguised as a Jain priest and made away with the valuables, CCTV footage showed. The suspect has been identified, and he will be arrested soon, the police have assured.

The stolen items included a golden 'jhari' (urn) and a gold coconut weighing about 760 grams, besides a 115-gram gold 'jhari' of smaller size, studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, the FIR said. The items are used in Jain rituals; thus considered sacred.

These were owned by businessman Sudhir Jain, who used to bring the valuables every day for rituals.

The theft occurred on Wednesday during the 'Daslakshan Mahaparv', a 10-day religious event being held at the 15 August Park within the Red Fort premises. CCTV showed the suspect in the disguise of a Jain priest, making away with a bag likely containing the valuables.

Reports suggest the theft occurred when the organisers were busy making arrangements to welcome the dignitaries. The items were found missing from the stage when the ceremonial activities resumed.

"The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for aesthetics. But the 'kalash' is linked to our sentiments. We can't put a value on such an object," Sudhir Jain told reporters. The police have a lead, and they will arrest the suspect soon, he added.

Puneet Jain, who is related to Sudhir Jain, alleged that the thief had made similar attempts at three temples previously.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was a special guest at the Jain event on Tuesday. The event will continue till September 9.