"Golden Era Of Public Service": Amit Shah On 11 Years Of PM Modi-Led Government

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amit Shah praised Modi's government as a "golden period" for public service and national progress. The government released an e-book outlining achievements in economic revival and social justice. Modi's leadership emphasises "Vikasvaad," focusing on development in political discourse and policy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a "golden period" of dedicated public service, marked by significant strides in economic revival, social justice, cultural resurgence, and national security.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "The historic 11 years of the Modi Government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service."

मोदी सरकार के ऐतिहासिक 11 वर्ष जनसेवा के संकल्प, साधना और समर्पण का स्वर्णिम कालखंड रहे हैं।#11YearsOfSeva में देश ने आर्थिक पुनरुत्थान, सामाजिक न्याय, सांस्कृतिक गौरव और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का एक नया युग देखा है। मोदी सरकार ने यह सिद्ध कर दिया कि जब नेतृत्व स्पष्ट, संकल्प अडिग… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 9, 2025

"#11YearsOfSeva The country has seen a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride and national security. The Modi government has proved that when the leadership is clear, the resolve is firm and the intention is of public service, then new records of service, security and good governance are created," the post reads.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. "The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added. "PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve to keep 'India First' in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

Highlighting the government's steps in handling COVID-19, the book said, "Prime Minister Modi's government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors, whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation's highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, in achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households."

It emphasised that there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile - in the last 11 years.

"In the last 11 years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India's transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary's bank account."

Emphasising the government's action for conservation of the environment, it said, "Under Prime Minister Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of the heritage.

It also mentioned Operation Sindoor, describing it as a demonstration of a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action. "India's assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution. The success of Operation SINDOOR demonstrated a new India--resolute, swift, and sovereign in action."

The book is a comprehensive compendium about India's transformation under PM Modi's "visionary leadership across fourteen facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice".

The book has 14 chapters, highlighting developmental aspects in different social, technological and educational sectors. It also noted the government's efforts to lift the marginalised class and different sections of society.

