Gold Worth Rs 24 Lakh Found In Plane's Trash Bin At Hyderabad Airport

An official said further investigation is underway.

The Hyderabad Customs Department today seized 412 grams of gold, estimated to be worth Rs 24.92 lakh, while conducting a check at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, officials said.

They said that the seized gold was hidden in the trash bin.

"During rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-2171 at RGIA, on its domestic leg from Trichy to Hyderabad on 16.8.23, Hyderabad Customs officers recovered 412 gm of gold paste (24kt), hidden in the trash bin. The value of the gold is Rs 24.92 lakh," the Customs said in a statement.

"Further investigation into the matter is underway," an official said.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)