Gold Worth Rs 14 Lakh Recovered From Passenger's Shoe At Jaipur Airport

The airport officials on Thursday recovered gold worth Rs 14,19,860 from a passenger at the Jaipur International Airport. The gold weighed around 254 grams.

As per reports, the recovery was made from a passenger's shoe where the gold was kept concealed.

"Gold weighing 254.000 Grams valued at Rs 14,19,860/- has been recovered from the passenger who arrived from Dubai to Jaipur via flight No. SG58 on 15/12/22. The gold was concealed in his shoe," said airport officials.

Further details are awaited.

