Gold Worth 49 Lakh Hidden In Woman's Sanitary Napkins, Seized At Gujarat Airport

The gold was seized as per the Customs Act, according to the official (File)

A woman passenger traveling from Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad was caught by the Ahmedabad Customs at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad with gold paste concealed in her sanitary napkins.

Based on passenger profiling, customs officials identified the woman as a potential smuggler and subjected her to thorough checks on Friday, customs officials said.

The search led to the discovery of the cleverly hidden gold paste, amounting to a total of 763.360 grammes of 24K purity. The market value of the seized gold is estimated at a staggering Rs. 49,07,641, said the customs official.

The gold was seized as per the Customs Act, according to the official.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)