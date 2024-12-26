Gold Worth Rs 2.35 Crore Seized At Ahmedabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) uncovered a clever smuggling attempt at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, seizing 3 kg of gold (approximately Rs 2.35 crore) concealed within the piston cavities of two mini air compressors, said a government release on Wednesday.

According to the release, an Indian national arriving from Bangkok was intercepted based on specific intelligence and subsequently arrested under the Customs Act, of 1962.

DRI continues its strong performance in combating gold smuggling, with total seizures exceeding 93 kg (approximately X66 crore) in 2024 across Ahmedabad and Surat International Airports.

The DRI remains vigilant in its efforts to thwart smuggling and uncover innovative concealment methods, added the release.

