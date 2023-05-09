Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 4.24 Crore Seized In Bengal, 2 Bangladeshi Arrested

Border Security Force on Monday apprehended two smugglers and seized 52 gold biscuits. (Representational)

Border Security Force on Monday apprehended two smugglers and seized 52 gold biscuits worth Rs four crore 24 lacks at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to the BSF officials, the accused bus driver was identified as Mustafa, and his helper was identified as Matur Rahman Akanda. Both are residents of Bangladesh.

Acting on a tip-off about gold smuggling from Bangladesh to India received by South Bengal Frontier through the Royal Friendship International passenger bus, the jawans of ICP Petrapole, 145 Battalion swung into action.

The passenger bus was travelling from Agartala via Dhaka to Kolkata.

Police said when the bus reached ICP Petrapole, the jawans stopped it for a search and brought it to the security checking point of BSF.

"The BSF team thoroughly searched the bus and found 52 gold biscuits weighing 6,950 grams in the hollow pipe near its fuel tank," stated the officials.

"The estimated value of the seized gold biscuits is Rs 4,23,64,882. The apprehended smugglers and the seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kolkata," added the officials.

Further, the Director-General (DG) of BSF also expressed happiness over the success of the operation and announced cash rewards for them.

"DG BSF, during his visit to ICP Petrapole, expressed happiness over the success of BSF troops and announced cash rewards for them," the border force informed in a statement.

BSF officials have also appealed to the people to report any information regarding gold smuggling through helpline numbers and WhatsApp or voice messages issued by officials.

"The BSF appeals to people living on the border to report any information related to gold smuggling through their 'Seema Saathi' helpline no. 14419 or through WhatsApp messages or voice messages on 9903472227. Those coming forward with information will be rewarded and their identities will be kept confidential," added the official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)