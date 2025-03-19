Gold Bars Worth Rs 80 Crores, 19.66 Kg Jewellery Seized In Ahmedabad

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a search at a residential flat in Paldi, Ahmedabad on March 17, 2025, along with the officers of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

As per a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the search led to the recovery of 87.92 kilograms of gold bars, valued at around Rs 80 crores.

"Majority of the said gold bars bear foreign markings, indicating that these were smuggled into India," the ministry said.

The operation also uncovered 11 luxury watches, including a Patek Philippe watch studded with diamonds, a Jacob & Co timepiece, and a Franck Muller watch; and jewellery weighing 19.66 kilograms, studded with diamonds and other precious/ semi-precious stones.

The valuation of the said jewellery and luxury watches is in progress. In addition, cash amounting to Rs 1.37 crores was also recovered from the said residential premises.

"The search represents a major blow to illicit activities and underscores DRI's commitment to combating economic offences, and safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of nation. Further investigations are currently underway," the ministry said.

Earlier on March 7, DRI in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), seized 29.954 kg Hashish Oil worth Rs 33 crore from a tug-barge vessel sailing towards Maldives.

DRI officers developed specific intelligence and identified a tug vessel towing a barge laden with rock boulders, which had departed from Tuticorin Old Port. It was revealed that a gang based in Tuticorin covertly loaded significant quantities of Hashish Oil onto the barge mid-sea during its voyage to the Maldives, with the assistance of a crew member from the vessel.

At the behest of the DRI, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel in mid-sea off the Kanyakumari coast and escorted it back to Tuticorin New Port. Meanwhile, the individual responsible for placing the narcotic drug on the vessel, along with his accomplice, was apprehended. Additionally, the crew member involved in sharing the vessel's location with the gang was also apprehended for further investigation once the vessel docked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)