'Going To An Address Where...': Kunal Kamra's Swipe As Cops Visit His Mumbai Home

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday took a swipe at the Mumbai Police, asking them not to "waste time" and "public resources", as a team of personnel visited his parent's house in connection with a case pertaining to his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources...," Mr Kamra said on X, as he shared a photograph of him standing at the balcony of an accommodation he is currently residing in.

Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources… pic.twitter.com/GtZ6wbcwZn — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 31, 2025

The developments came as a police team visited Mr Kamra's parents residence in Kataria Colony in Mumbai, after the 36-year-old comedian failed to respond to two consecutives summons for a probe. He was supposed to respond to the second summon and appear for questioning at 11am on Monday.

On Friday, the Madras High Court granted Mr Kamra interim pre-arrest bail till April 7 in the case. He had told court that he hails from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and feared arrest by the Mumbai cops. According to Mr Kamra's Instagram bio, he is currently residing in Puducherry.

Sources said no one was present at the Mumbai residence when the police team visited the spot. A huge team of personnel was deployed at the society gate to keep a check on the law and order situation.

The stand-up comic's comments on Mr Shinde have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

In January, Mr Kamra performed a parody song with a "gaddar (traitor) jibe at Mr Shinde at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, triggering a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters who vandalised the club and the hotel last week. The video of the show was uploaded recently.

The comic was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the Deputy Chief Minister.



Mr Kamra, however, earlier told the police that he does not regret his remarks and would only apologise if told to by the courts. He also denied rumours that he was paid by the Opposition to target Mr Shinde.

On March 27, the Mumbai Police had asked Mr Kamra to appear before it on March 31. The comedian was summoned on March 25 but he had sought seven-days' time.

In the high court, the comedian's counsel said he had not specifically mentioned anyone in his latest show.