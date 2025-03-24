"Come To Tamil Nadu...": Kunal Kamra To Shiv Sena Supporter In Viral Phone Call

As Kunal Kamra battles a fresh controversy over his comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a recording of a purported phone call by a Shiv Sena supporter threatening the stand-up comedian has gone viral and left netizens amused.

In the 53-second audio clip, the caller is heard abusing Mr Kamra and saying that he would meet the same fate as the studio in Mumbai, where his show targeting Mr Shinde was recorded. On Sunday evening, both the studio and the hotel in whose premises the studio is located, was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers and supporters.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The conversation begins with the caller identifying himself as Jagadish Sharma, and confirming if he was speaking to Mr Kamra.

Mr Sharma then tries to corner Mr Kamra over the comments against the "Chief Minister" before the comedian points out that Mr Shinde is now the deputy instead.

The caller immediately rectifies himself and questions the comedian over his remarks. "Go and see what we have done to the hotel or studio. You will meet a similar fate wherever we find you," he says, before hurling a couple of abusive words at Mr Kamra.

As the comedian tells Mr Sharma that he is currently in Tamil Nadu and can find him there, the latter threatens to visit the southern state to "beat him up".

At this point, another Shiv Sena supporter takes over the call and asks Mr Kamra about his whereabouts. "Where to come?" he asks. When the comedian reiterates that he is currently in Tamil Nadu, the caller says: "Now how to reach Tamil Nadu?" He then fumbles before saying: "Talk to our sir, one minute." The call is then disconnected.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Kunal Kamra: Hello

Caller: Is this Kunal Kamra speaking?

Kunal Kamra: Yes yes, tell me

Caller: Jagadish Sharma speaking. What did you say about saheb in your video?

Kunal Kamra: Which saheb is this?

Caller: Shinde saheb, our (deputy) chief minister. What have you put out about him in your video?

Kunal Kamra: Where is he the chief minister now? He is the deputy chief minister

Caller: He is the deputy chief minister. What video have you put out about him?

Kunal Kamra: You saw the video right?

Caller: Saw it. Go and see what we have done to the hotel or studio.You will meet a similar fate wherever we find you (uses slangs). Understood?

Kunal Kamra: Come to Tamil Nadu. You will find me there.

Caller: Where do you stay?

Kunal Kamra: Tamil Nadu

Caller: Will come to Tamil Nadu and beat you up (uses slangs)

Caller (another person takes over the phone): Hello

Kunal Kamra: Come, come to Tamil Nadu

Caller: Where to come?

Kunal Kamra: Tamil Nadu

Caller: Now how to reach Tamil Nadu? How to reach Tamil Nadu? Talk to our sir, one minute

Netizens Laud 'Comedy'

The video was widely shared on X by several users, including Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, all of whom referred to it as "comedy".

"Amazing comedy going on," Ms Shrinate said.

शिंदे सैनिक: तूने CM साहब के बारे में क्या बोला?

कुणाल: वो CM नहीं डिप्टी CM हैं



शिंदे सैनिक: किधर रहता है तू?

कुणाल: तमिलनाडु



शिंदे सैनिक: किधर आने का?

कुणाल: तमिलनाडु



शिवसैनिक: अभी तमिलनाडु कैसे पहुंचेगा भाई?



ग़ज़ब कॉमेडी चल रही है भाई 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EccQkrIZ4a — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 24, 2025

Another user, D, said the audio clip was "more funnier than the entire show".

One Arpit Sharma said: "Should he (Mr Kamra) now arrange for a rickshaw from Thane for you (the caller).

"This is the craziest thing you will watch today by Kunal Kamra," another user, Amock, said.

Shiv Sena Goons- “kidhar hai tu bata”



Kunal Kamra - “main tamil nadu mein hoon”



SS Goon- “abhi tamil nadu kaise pahochega”



Matlab ab tumhare liye “THANE SE RICKSHAW” bhi karke bheje kya vo🤣🤷‍♂️ — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) March 24, 2025

Tamilnadu me Shivsena ke gunde Kunal Kamra ko Auto 🛺 se Thane le jate huye..#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/U05jn3LrUh — Parinda🕊 (@Parthian_1) March 24, 2025

This conversation between Kunal Kamra and SS member is lit than any standup show.🤣🤣🤣



SS- What did you say about our CM

KK- He is not CM he's deputy CM

SS- Where do you live

KK- TamilNadu

SS- How do we reach Tamil Nadu



SS member just got trolled 🤣😂#KunalKamra pic.twitter.com/Ggb17lEKJI — Priyamwada (@PriaINC) March 24, 2025

FIR Against Kunal Kamra, Show Venue Vandalised

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Mr Kamra for his remarks against Mr Shinde. On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Mr Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

No Regrets: Kunal Kamra

Mr Kamra, however, told the police that he does not regret his remarks and would only apologise if told to by the courts. He also denied rumours that he was paid by the Opposition to target Mr Shinde.