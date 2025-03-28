Kunal Kamra Gets Pre-Arrest Bail Till April 7 In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

The Madras High Court on Friday granted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra interim pre-arrest bail till April 7 in a case pertaining to his recent comments against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The development came hours after Mr Kamra, who is facing heat over his jokes on Mr Shinde, moved the high court seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter. He submitted that he hails from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Justice Sunder Mohan granted Mr Kamra the relief on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district. The judge also issued notice to Second Respondent (Khar Police) and posted the matter to April 7.

The 36-year-old stand-up comic's comments on Mr Shinde has landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row. At the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, Mr Kamra performed a parody song with a "gaddar (traitor) jibe at Mr Shinde, triggering a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters who vandalised the club and the hotel on Sunday night.

Appearing before the court, the comedian's counsel said he had not specifically mentioned anyone in his latest show.

The lawyer also said that Mr Kamra is a well-known comedian. The show took place in January and was uploaded recently. Satire parodies are accepted as freedom of speech, the counsel said.

Mr Kamra needs court's protection as he faces threats to his life, his counsel said.

Earlier, sources close to the comedian said he has received at least 500 calls from Shiv Sena workers, who threatened to kill him and cut him into pieces (kaat denge tumhe).

Mr Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Mr Shinde.

Mr Kamra, however, told the police that he does not regret his remarks and would only apologise if told to by the courts. He also denied rumours that he was paid by the Opposition to target Mr Shinde.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police had asked Mr Kamra to appear before it on March 31. The comedian was summoned on Tuesday but he had sought seven-days' time.