Kunal Kamra Moves Court For Protection From Arrest Amid Row Over Parody

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra approached the Madras High Court, seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him after he performed a parody song allegedly targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The zero FIR was filed against Kamra after a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, and was later transferred to Khar police in Mumbai. The FIR cites Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) (public mischief) and 356(2) (Defamation) of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita.

Kamra approached the court as he is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu's Villupuram town.

The development comes a day after Mumbai police asked Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in connection with the case. Kamra was asked to appear before police on Tuesday but he had sought seven days time.

Offended by Kamra's remarks, Shiv Sena workers had gone on a rampage at the venue Habitat Club in Khar. Police had arrested 12 Shiv Sena workers, including leader Rahool Kanal, for vandalising the studio. They were granted bail hours after being held.

While mentioning the matter, which will be heard after recess, Kamra's counsel said the stand-up comedian was receiving death threats.

As per his Instagram bio, Kamra is currently in Puducherry.