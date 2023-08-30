'God Will See Him': Woman Wrestler On Being Accused Of Fraud By Delhi Cop

Both the Gulias are professional wrestlers. (File)

A national-level woman wrestler, who is accused of cheating a cop of lakhs of rupees, has shared a video of her in tears.

"This is my last video. Forgive me I don't have the courage to tolerate any more. God will see him. He will be punished for his deeds," wrestler Raunak Gulia wrote alongside the video.

Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent of Tihar Jail, had accused her and her husband Ankit Gulia of cheating him of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of investing a health product business.

Both the Gulias are professional wrestlers and enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Mr Sharma, a fitness enthusiast, too is an influencer.

In his complaint, Mr Sharma had alleged that he met Ms Gulia at a reality show where she told him about her husband being a well-known health product entrepreneur and that they were looking for investors.

Mr Sharma invested Rs 50 lakh in the Gulias' business, lured by their promises of huge profits. However, they later refused to return his money.

The Tihar jailor then filed a complaint based on which a cheating case was registered.