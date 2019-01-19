GoAir To Start Kannur-Muscat Flights On February 28

GoAir will operate three direct flight services per week between Kannur-Muscat-Kannur.

Budget airline GoAir on Friday said it would operate three direct weekly flights between Kannur in Kerala and Muscat from February 28.

Bookings for the flight are open with immediate effect with a "one-way fare (all inclusive) starting Rs 4,999", the airline said in a statement.

"GoAir that has recently commenced domestic operations out of Kannur is proud to announce Muscat as its third international destination and 27th overall destination. GoAir will operate three direct flight services per week between Kannur-Muscat-Kannur and bookings are now open at an attractive all-inclusive one way fare starting from Rs 4,999," it said.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said: "It gives us immense delight to add Muscat as our third international destination. Muscat is a key market for us and is in line with our growth strategy and more so for the Middle East."

The airline recently introduced direct daily connectivity to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. It also operates four direct weekly flights on the Mumbai-Male route, three weekly flights on Delhi-Male and two weekly flights on Bengaluru-Male route.

