Received Notice From Aviation Watchdog Over 'Flight Duty Audit': GoAir

GoAir on Tuesday said it has received a notice from the DGCA after a "routine FDTL (flight duty and time limitations) audit" and it will take appropriate action to abide by the aviation regulator's directives.

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said on Monday that the regulator has started the process of issuing show cause notices to approximately 100 pilots and senior executives of GoAir over alleged violation of the FDTL norms.

The FDTL norms are there so that the cockpit crew and cabin crew gets adequate rest to mitigate fatigue, so that they remain alert during any flight operations.

According to a source, GoAir cancelled as many as 40 flights between December 23 and 24. During this period, it also reported air turn back of two of its aircraft due to engine glitches and they were later taken out of operations for further inspection.

The airline's spokesperson said on Tuesday, "GoAir is in receipt of the notice from DGCA following a routine FDTL audit. The airline is in contact with the DGCA and will be submitting a response in due course."

The spokesperson said that it respects the observations made by the regulator and will take appropriate actions to abide by the directives.

"As a responsible airline, GoAir accords highest priority to safety of passengers and lays utmost emphasis on providing a safe environment for its passengers and employees," the spokesperson noted.