Goa Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore For Water Projects, St Xavier's Relics Exposition

Pramod Sawant also holds charge of the state finance department

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought Rs 700 crore from the Centre for water augumentation projects and Rs 300 crore grant for the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics scheduled later this year, officials said on Sunday.

Pramod Sawant was participating in a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Saturday and he said these initiatives are essential for Goa's development.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa near state capital Panaji. The exposition is scheduled to be held between November 21, 2024 and January 5, 2025.

The event, held once in 10 years, is attended by lakhs of people from across the world.

During the meeting in Delhi on Saturday, the chief minister stressed on the need for a grant of Rs 300 crore for the decennial exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier, the CM's office said in a statement.

Pramod Sawant, who holds charge of the state finance department, also demanded Rs 700 crore for water augmentation projects and financial support for the Konkan Railway to strengthen connectivity and economic growth in the state, it said.

"The chief minister said these initiatives are essential for Goa's development, and he expressed certainty that they will be included in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-2025," the CMO said.

Mr Sawant was in Delhi on Saturday to participate in the GST Council meeting and the pre-budget meeting chaired by the Union finance minister.