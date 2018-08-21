Goa Power Minister Files Complaint Over Fake News About His Health

Pandurang Madkaikar is the Goa power minister

The office of Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar today filed a police complaint against a netizen for allegedly posting fake news about his health, the police said.

The complaint was filed with the Old Goa police station by the minister's PA Vishnu Tivrekar.

Pandurang Madkaikar has been hospitalised in Mumbai since June 5 this year, after he suffered a stroke.

The purported post was posted on Facebook on August 18 from the profile which states that the user is a girl.

Old Goa police inspector Sudesh Velip said the complaint would be forwarded to the headquarters as the girl, against whom the complaint is filed, is not a resident of the area that falls under his jurisdiction.

The girl hails from Bicholim taluka, he said.