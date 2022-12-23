Goa Leopard Dies After Getting Trapped In Snare; Probe Ordered

The leopard died after getting trapped in a wired snare. (Representational)

A leopard died after getting trapped in a wired snare on the outskirts of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa, a Forest department official said on Friday.

The carcass of the full-grown leopard was found near Kopordem village on Friday morning and the animal is believed to have died during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said, adding the wired snare was laid on the border of the sanctuary.

Following the incident, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane directed a top official to conduct a probe and assured strict action against the guilty.

"The male leopard died after getting caught in the trap. Investigation into the matter has been initiated and forest department staffers have rushed to the spot after being alerted," the senior official said.

Talking to PTI about the incident, Mr Rane said "strict action" would be initiated against those responsible for the feline's death.

Mr Rane said he had asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to conduct an investigation into the incident and track down those responsible for laying such traps for wild animals.

"We will take strict action against offenders. Such acts will not be tolerated. Protection of wildlife is an important aspect of the forest department and we are committed to it," he said.

Sattari taluka has witnessed several incidents of man-animal conflict in the past. In January 2020, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. They were allegedly poisoned by local farmers for killing their cattle, officials had said.

In 2009, a tiger died after getting caught in a wired snare in Keri village of Sattari.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)