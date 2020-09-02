Goa Jeweller Stabbed To Death During Robbery Attempt At Store: Cops

When the victim resisted their attempt, the duo stabbed him multiple times, police said(Representational)

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men during a robbery attempt at his store in Margao city of South Goa on Wednesday, police said.

Swapnil Walke was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants who allegedly entered his shop in the morning and threatened him at knife-point, a senior official said.

When the victim resisted their attempt, the duo stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, he said.

Mr Walke was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media, where the attackers, one of them wearing helmet, can be seen stabbing the victim in public as he held on to them.

The incident sent shock waves in the state, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressing his sympathies for the victim's family.

"Shocked by the tragic incident at the jewellery outlet in Margao today. I have spoken to DGP and SP South Goa, and asked them to investigate the incident and arrest the culprits at the earliest. We will ensure that stern action is taken and the guilty are brought to justice," Mr Sawant tweeted.

