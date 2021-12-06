In Goa, Trinamool Ties Up With Party That BJP Dumped In 2019

Goa Elections: Mamata Banerjee's TMC announced alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has finally found its regional partner head of elections in Goa. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) of Sudhin Dhavalikar today announced a tie-up with the Trinamool Congress.

In 2017, when the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member house, the BJP tied up with smaller parties like the MGP and independents to form government.

Sudhin Dhavlikar, a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government in Goa, was unceremoniously dropped in March 2019 after Mr Parrikar died and Pramod Sawant took charge.

Two of his MLAs joined the BJP, leaving the party with only one MLA.

Veteran Goa Politician and Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro, who recently quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress, was present as the new tie-up was announced.

Elections to Goa's 40-seat assembly are due in February.

The Trinamool has been scouting for a local ally as it plans its debut in the Goa elections next year.

Both the Trinamool and the Congress have been in talks with former BJP allies MGP and Goa Forward Party (which broke up with the BJP earlier this year).

The Trinamool's earlier plan to get the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party (GFP) to merge with it failed. The Congress and Mr Sardesai announced their tie-up last week.

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, the party's Goa in-charge, scoffed at the alliance on Twitter.

"INC (Congress) win 17 seats in Goa 2017, BJP won only 13. Yet while AICC's Digvijay Singh "observed", BJP sealed deal with GFP to form unholy govt. GFP suddenly on poll eve realises BJP is evil, hugs INC! Come on Goa- you're better than this!" - Mahua Moitra wrote.