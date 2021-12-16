Congress Releases 1st List Of Goa Candidates Even Before Polls Announced

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat has been fielded from Margao

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, fielding former chief minister Digambar Kamat from the Margao constituency.

The party has fielded Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat. Mr Kanolkar has been a municipal councillor and was earlier a member of the BJP state executive. He had quit the BJP to join the Congress in early 2019.

From Taleigao assembly seat, the party has fielded Tony Rodrigues and Rajesh Verenkar from the Ponda constituency.

The other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency and Altone D'Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

Digambar Kamat, who was the state's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, currently represents the Margao assembly seat. He is also the leader of opposition in the Goa assembly.

An official communication from the party announcing the names of candidates said they were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Assembly polls in Goa are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The elections are likely to take place early next year.

The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of elections and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.