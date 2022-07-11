Goa Congress To Speaker: Disqualify Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat As MLAs

The Congress in Goa wants two of its 11 MLAs — Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo — disqualified under the anti-defection law, and has petitioned the Speaker of the assembly for it.

This came hours after Mr Kamat, a former chief minister, said he was "shocked and stunned" as the Congress's state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused him and Mr Lobo of trying to divide the party in "total coordination" with the ruling BJP.

The Congress earlier removed Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition, and said the ruling BJP is trying for a two-third split — which can help the rebels skirt the anti-defection law and retain their seats — "by offering huge amounts of money".

There was speculation that Mr Kamat and Mr Lobo were among at least six MLAs who may switch over to the BJP, which retained power in the 40-member House in elections held earlier this year. If eight MLAs defect as a group, they can avoid disqualification.

The BJP has insisted it has nothing to do with the crisis. Mr Lobo, who switched from the BJP to Congress just before the elections earlier this year, too has said, "Nobody has approached me and there is no thought on these lines (of defection)."

Exactly three years ago, two-thirds of the Congress's assembly strength — 10 of 15 MLAs at the time — had defected to the BJP. Hoping not to get singed again, the Congress this year made its candidates take a loyalty vow.

Now, the party appears to have stemmed any defection — at least for the time being — as it acted swiftly by deploying senior leaders to talk to the potential rebels.

Congress in-charge Rao has said the two leaders two leaders were trying to effect defections because of their personal reasons: "One person — Digambar Kamat — did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him; and the other person — Michael Lobo — for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish any opposition."