Goa On Alert After Forecasts Of Very Heavy Rains

The Goa administration was on high alert on Sunday, a day after the IMD predicted "very heavy rainfall" in the coastal state over the next couple of days, officials said. The sky was overcast in Goa's capital Panaji and other cities of the state since morning, they said.

A senior official from the North Goa district administration said control rooms were activated and people were asked to remain alert in case there was flooding in their areas.

"After the experience of last month, when several places were flooded (due to heavy rains), we are leaving nothing to chance," the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, monsoon activity may get strengthened over south Konkan and Goa in the coming days.

"Very heavy rainfall (exceeding 11.5 cm in 24 hours) is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Goa on September 5, 6 and 7. Likelihood of heavy rainfall (64.5–115.5 mm in 24 hours) continues over North and South Goa districts for about a week from 4th September, with scattered and isolated spatial distributions," the IMD had said.

It also said that intense spells of showers for a short duration are very likely over North and South Goa districts during this period.

"Winds with speed around 40 kmph are likely to occur along with rain spells. With increased rainfall activity to continue, the areas vulnerable for landslide and flooding may be kept under monitoring,” the weather department had said.

The IMD also informed the state government that water levels in rivers and reservoirs may be monitored and necessary precautions may be taken.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state administration was put on high alert in the wake of the possibility of very heavy showers in the coastal state.

