Gmail, Other Google Services Down Worldwide, Users Say They Can't Log In

Gmail - one of the most popular email providers in the world - and several other services offered by Internet giant Google, including messaging service Hangouts, were offline and unavailable for thousands of users across the world on Monday evening.

The services that were offline included video-sharing platform YouTube and Google Drive, which is used by individuals and businesses to create, store and share documents, spreadsheets and more.

Google search, however, remains accessible.

Google has not yet commented on its services being unavailable. However, a verified Twitter handle belonging to YouTube said it was aware some users were having "issues accessing" its service.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now - our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news," the brief statement said.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

As news of the outage spread, internet users took to Twitter and #googledown began trending, and users came up with hilarious memes and tweets.

Gmail, YouTube & Google are down. Has anyone tried turning it off and on again? #googledownpic.twitter.com/fY677F1Uun — Carlitos (@CarlitosDghty) December 14, 2020

Gmail, YouTube & Google are down. Has anyone tried turning it off and on again? #googledownpic.twitter.com/fY677F1Uun — Carlitos (@CarlitosDghty) December 14, 2020

With input from Reuters