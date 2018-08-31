'Globalised Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Again On Rafale Deal

Rahul Gandhi had accused the prime minister of "lying" on the Rafale agreement. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today persisted with his attack on the Modi government over the Rafale deal, calling it "globalised corruption".

The political dogfight over the controversial Rafale fighter jet contract had intensified yesterday with Gandhi asking what is the "deal" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accusing the Congress chief of resorting to falsehood.

"Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks," Mr Gandhi tweeted today before leaving for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

He also tagged a media report which claimed that Rafale talks were on when Reliance Entertainment helped produce a film for then French president Francois Hollande's partner.

"Modi Ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress president had intensified his attack on the Modi government yesterday and accused the prime minister of "lying" on the Rafale agreement. He had reiterated his demand for a JPC probe at a press conference, saying India wants to know about the "deal between him and industrialist Anil Ambani".

Mr Ambani has denied the Congress charge and has accused the opposition party of making "false statements". He has written to Gandhi, explaining the deal and slapped defamation notices on a number of Congress leaders asking them to not make "false" statements.